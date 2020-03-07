Eco-Worriors Prepare For Rainy Season As They Clean Choked Gutters

Eco-Worriors Movement, a non-governmental organization working to keep the environment clean and green has embarked on a clean up exercise to deal with choked gutters.

The exercise covered the Accra-Kumasi stretch of road was intended to clear rubbish thrown around by some passengers.

Some Eco Warriors, who are Students of Fodoa SHS as they drove from Kumasi to Nkawkaw stopped at Boankra to serve Nature by picking rubbish along the shoulder of the road.

Passengers, Motorists, and pedestrians have turned the shoulder of the Kumasi-Accra road into a dumping site as they throw everything they ate onboard along the road.

Mr. Otuo-Akyampong the President of Eco-Worriors students says, the move is to prevent and reduce the impact of flooding.

"We as citizens, have taken it upon ourselves to clear all waterways. One way to do this is by organizing clean-up activities," he said.

He further indicated that as the rains have started in Ghana, the most anticipated dreaded occurrence is flooding.

Eco Warriors Movement and their students’ club created awareness by starting the action of cleaning so others can learn not to drop rubbish from a moving car.

“The Earth is our common home both living and non-living so we must strive to keep it habitable even now and for the future”, the ECO-Worriors President indicated.

According to him, there's no legacy a country can ever leave to the next generations than keeping the natural environment as we met it.

"Cleaning our environment requires our collective effort; In this way, all well-meaning Ghanaians should join the clean environment campaigns and make it our habit," Mr. Otuo-Akyampong maintained.