Ayisi Boateng Woos South African Investors

Listen to article

The High Commissioner of Ghana to South Africa, His Excellency, George Ayisi-Boateng has urged South African investors to consider Ghana as their preferred investment destination in Africa.

Speaking at the Cocoa Trade Show on the sideline of the 63rd Ghana Independence Day Anniversary held at Sheraton Hotel, Pretoria of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Ayisi Boateng outlined several investment opportunities in Ghana.

He appealed to investors in South Africa to join their colleagues in Ghana to leverage the country's numerous investment opportunities.

“Take advantage of this forum and join their colleagues in Ghana to leverage the country's numerous investment opportunities. There are business opportunities and the business environments are very conducive and lucrative and you will never regret investing in Ghana.” Onipa Nua stated.

The High Commissioner briefed the investors that Ghana is the number one investment destination in West Africa.

He revealed to them that Ghana is the fastest growing economy in the World according to the World Bank and IMF, advising the South Africa Business Executives at the forum to increase investments in Ghana.

---ThepressRadio.com/Elvis Anokye