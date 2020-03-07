Berekum Traditional Council Boycotts Independence Day Parade Over Court Dispute With MCE

The Omanhene of Berekum, Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo II and the entire Traditional Council boycotted this year’s Independence Day Parade in the area following a court dispute with the Municipal Chief Executive for Berekum, Kofi Adjei.

According to the Traditional Council, the MCE had dragged the Berekumanhene before the Sunyani High Court for allegedly demolishing a dilapidated toilet for the construction of a new one.

Kwame Darko, the Public Relations Officer of the Berekum Traditional Council in a Citi News interview said the Council sees no reason to be present at the occasion when the DCE has shown gross disrespect towards the chiefs.

He explained that the demolishing of the toilet was done by a group of indigenes currently in the diaspora who are seeking to build a new facility.

“We have a toilet facility in our area and that toilet is in a dilapidated state so the people of Berekum came to tell Nana, for him to help. We went there to see it and realized that it was true. We called the executives of the party that owned the toilet to repair it for us but they didn’t mind us. We have Berekum indigenes in Germany, America and Europe and they raised funds to build a new toilet facility. They started by demolishing the old one… but because Nana invited the MCE to dialogue with him, it was assumed that Nana was the one who directed the people to destroy the toilet so they [MCE] took Nana to the Sunyani High Court,” he said.

According to him, the Chiefs have, on various occasions invited the Berekum Municipal Chief Executive, Kofi Adjei for their festivals but he failed to show up.

“If you have taken someone to court, how can he join you to celebrate independence anniversary? When we are celebrating our festival, we send them invitations to reconcile but the MCE and the Member of Parliament do not mind us. If you don’t mind Nana and his people, how can they join you? We respect Nana Akufo-Addo a lot but this MCE does not respect Nananom,” Kwame Darko remarked.

Berekum is the capital of the Berekum Municipal in the Bono Region of Ghana.

Berekum has a population of 62,364.

The native language of the Berekum people is the Bono Twi.

Ghana celebrated its 63rd independence anniversary on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Although the main independence day parade was held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, local assemblies in various parts of the country also held such parades in their localities.

