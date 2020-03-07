Mpohor District joins 63rd Independence Celebration in Grand Style

In commemoration of Ghana's emancipation from the British colonial rule, Ghana, today marked her 63rd Independence Day Celebration. As part of the political culture and behaviour of Ghanaians, this day, 6th March, is usually marked with drills by students and security personnel, among other activities.

In the case of the Mpohor District, the 63rd Independence Day Celebration took place at St Anthony Catholic School Park in the Mpohor township. This event, which was graced by the Paramount Chief of the Mpohor Traditional Area, Nana Kow Nti Asabre, the Member of Parliament, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum, the Mpohor District Chief Executive, Hon. Ignatius Asaah Mensah, all district directors in the district, was marked by colourful activities, displayed by the pupils and students in the Mpohor Circuit of the Ghana Education Service.

One of the activities that made the celebration at Mpohor memorable was the gymnastic display by the Mpohor Ebenezer Primary School. In their white skirt and top attire, these young ones displayed their gymnastic skills to the admiration of their audience. With wheels designed with fabrics of Ghana colours of red gold and green, the gymnastic group of the Mpohor Ebenezer Primary School entertained their audience with moderate and decent gymnastic moves. Other groups like Mpohor SDA Cultural troupe and the Mpohor Senior High School and Ebenezer Cadet corps also performed at the function.

As part of the programme, the DCE gave the 63rd Independence Day Celebration speech. Nevertheless, he localised it to touch on a few development projects his leadership has executed. He made mention of the construction of a chip compound in one of the communities in the district. He also talked about the construction of the DCE's residence, provision and repair of damaged boreholes, numbering over 25 of them.

The most significant achievement is in the area of education. According to the DCE, through measures adopted by the Member of Parliament and his leadership on one hand, and the cooperation of the teachers on the other, the district chalked great improvement in performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) last year. Thus, the 2019 BECE candidates in the district moved from their previous 25% pass rate to a dramatic 82% pass rate. This great success did not happen on silver platter. The District Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament teamed up with the teachers to organise district mock, among other things to fully prepare the BECE candidates for the final battle.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the Mpohor Constituency, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum touched on the reformation of our learning system at the basic and second cycle levels. He said this current Nana Addo led administration is doing its best to do away with the previous chew and pour style of learning. On free Senior High School policy, he admonished the teachers to bring their ideas on what can be done to sustain the programme and make it better. He was however quick to also appeal to the Ministry of Education and her departments to open their doors for stakeholder engagements.

On the issue of road infrastructure, the Hon. Member of Parliament spoke passionately on the bad nature of roads. He reiterated the President's commitment to fulfill a promise he made to the Nana noom last two years, referencing the Apowa-Mpohor road. With passion and concern, he told the chiefs that there was no way he could look into their faces and deceive them. He assured them that the Apowa-Mpohor road would be attended to this year but he could not tell them the exact date and month.

The celebration was crowned with awards for students and teachers. A female pupil from the Mpohor DA JHS who won gold for long-distance race in the whole of Western Region received an award. The same applied to a male student from the Mpohor SHS who also won gold for the same race in Western Region. This makes Mpohor District a hunting ground for athletes in the country when it comes to marathon race. Two students, a male and a female who now attend Ghana Secondary Senior Technical School and Arc Bishop Porters SHS respectively, all in Sekondi-Takoradi, received awards for best performance in the last BECE. These two students completed Ghana China Friendship JHS. While the boy scored 9 ones, the girl made aggregate seven.

Bala Ali

District Information Officer

Mpohor District