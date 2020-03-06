Adabraka Market Women Benefit From Free Health Screening Exercise

As part of celebrating its 20th anniversary, Patholab Solutions Gh Ltd, a private medical laboratory which has been providing laboratory services to hospitals, clinics, corporate institutions and the general public, has screened over 150 market women at Adabraka market in Accra.

The free health screening exercise organised for the market women was used as a point of contact to educate the women on the benefits of regular health checks.

The beneficiaries were screened on Body Mass Index (BMI), diabetes, hypertension, obesity and Malaria

The Laboratory Director, Patholab Solutions Gh Ltd, Elizabeth-Irene Baitie said, the exercise was geared towards market women who hardly got time to go for routine check-ups, stressing that Market women receive less awareness and education on health due to their busy schedules.

She advised them that they could only enjoy the fruits of their labour if they stayed healthy and strong and urged them to be conscious of their health and live healthy lifestyles in order to be able to take care of their families.

Physician Assistant, Patholab Solutions Gh Ltd, Mavis Mawuena Gbekor noted that, the trend of the exercise has been on hypertension.

According to her, those who needed further health assistance were referred to the health centre for further treatment.

"Some of them are aware that they have the disease and some of them just discovered, so we have referred them to go to hospital for treatment", she said.

She seized her Chance to advise them to include fruits and vegetables in their diet, also at least exercise for 30 minutes daily.

In an interview with Adabraka Market Women's Vice President, Hajia Awudu Asiah, who also went through the medical screening, she commended Patholab Solutions Gh Ltd for its initiative, saying most of them had not been able to seek medical education in a while due to their work.

She used the opportunity to urge her colleagues (Market women) to visit the hospital at least once every month to check their health status.