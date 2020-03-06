Sogakope Murder: Three Suspects Arrested

The police in Volta Region has arrested some three persons in connection with the murder of the Sogakope Assemblymember.

The individuals between age 18 and 27 were picked up earlier today but have been sent to the Volta Regional capital, Ho where they are being interrogated.

Reports further suggest that it is believed the three are part of a gang of robbers who have been terrorising the community.

The Volta Region Parliamentary Caucus today visited the family of the late Assemblymember, Marcus Mawutor Azahli.

They, however, expressed disappointment with the Police's handling of the murder scene.

The caucus led by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa visited the home of the late Assemblymember but says the police might not get enough evidence due to their poor handling of the murder scene.

He also announced that the caucus has placed a 15,000 Ghana Cedis bounty on the perpetrators of the act.

"The caucus went to the Divisional Police Commander and we presented 15k to support the ransom already placed on the killers".

The late Assemblymember, Marcus Mawutor Azahli, a mobile money merchant in Sogakope, was shot and stabbed to death at his residence, while some unknown amount of money contained in a safe was stolen.

His wife sustained an injury from a knock on her head with a gun barrel and was stabbed on the shoulder, while their child was shot at.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has also offered an amount of GH¢25,000 cedis to anyone that will provide relevant information which will lead to the arrest of the killers of the Assemblymember.

