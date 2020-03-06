Coronavirus: Latest Korle Bu Suspected Case Tested Negative By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The latest case of a suspected coronavirus from a patient who reported at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday has turned out to be negative.The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie confirmed this to Graphic Online Friday afternoon.He said the test from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) has turned out to be negative.---graphic.com.gh
Coronavirus: Latest Korle Bu Suspected Case Tested Negative
The latest case of a suspected coronavirus from a patient who reported at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday has turned out to be negative.
The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie confirmed this to Graphic Online Friday afternoon.
He said the test from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) has turned out to be negative.
