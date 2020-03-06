ModernGhanalogo

06.03.2020

Coronavirus: Latest Korle Bu Suspected Case Tested Negative

By News Desk
The latest case of a suspected coronavirus from a patient who reported at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday has turned out to be negative.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie confirmed this to Graphic Online Friday afternoon.

He said the test from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) has turned out to be negative.

---graphic.com.gh
