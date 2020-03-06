ModernGhanalogo

By News Desk
Ghana@63: Rededicate Yourselves To The Words Of The National Pledge — Mahama To Ghanaians
Former President John Dramani Mahama has encouraged Ghanaians to rededicate themselves to the words of the National Pledge.

He said Ghanaians must sync with the pledge which states “to hold in high esteem, our heritage won for us through the blood and toil of our fathers,” as Ghana marks her 63rd Independence Day anniversary today Friday, 6 March 2020.

There will be an Independence Day parade of the security services and selected school children to be held for the first time this year at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The day marks the declaration of independence from the United Kingdom by Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah on 6 March 1957.

Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from the UK.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Keith Rowley, will be the special guest for today’s anniversary.

The celebration is on the theme: "Consolidating Our Gains".

classfmonline

