John Mahama Shares Ghana @63 Independence Day Message

On the occasion of Ghana's 63rd Independence Day, 6th March 2020, former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to rededicate themselves to the National Pledge.

This year's celebrations are being held in Kumasi by President Nana Akufo-Addo under the distinguished patronage of his Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with a line-up of activities for the day.

In his official Facebook Post on Friday, this is what he wrote:

"Let’s rededicate ourselves to the words of our National Pledge:

“... to hold in high esteem, our heritage won for us through the blood and toil of our fathers”.

See his full Facebook Post: