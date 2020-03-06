Atoapem Donates Educational Materials To Schools In Dormaa Aboabo, Bono Region

Listen to article

Atoapem Frimpong Barimah, the Supply Chain Business Process and Improvement Manager, Africa at Newmont Corporation, has supported the children's health and education for the past 6 years through personal monthly savings.

In 2019, through the support of nurses from the ministry of health, he sponsored a deworming exercise for 2000 children across the Odododiodioo constituency and donated 5000 medical examinations gloves to the Usher polyclinic at James Town. He also donated 100 storybooks and 100 dictionaries to the St. Mary's Anglican Primary and the Adedenkpo (Accra Royal) Primary schools in the same constituency.

It was during these charity projects that, Nana Ama Anim Tutuwaa, development queen mother of Dormaa Aboabo in the Bono region connected with him and solicited for his support for the schools in the in Dormaa Aboabo.

He accepted to support the schools, and on March 4, 2020, donated 3,000 exercise books, and 120 dictionaries worth GHC 9,000.00 to the schools, and also absorbed the cost of organizing the program for the presentation of the educational materials.

Atoapem Frimpong Barimah believes that the only asset which no law made by man or a government can confiscate is education. He is also of the view that the benchmark of success should be how one contributes to impact society.