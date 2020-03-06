Hon. George Nenyi Andah Must Not Classify Appeb Cylinder Manufacturing Company Ltd As Part Of 1 District 1 Factory

In the first place, We would like to thank the owners of the factory for the nice edifice which would employ 1000 youths in the district. It will help cut down unemployment and discourages the youth from engaging in drug abuse and other social vices.

The leadership of Patriots of Awutu Senya West has been reliably informed that Awutu Senya West NPP led by Hon. George Andah must not commission and classify Appeb cylinder Manufacturing company Ltd as part of 1D1F. Hon. George Nenyi Andah cannot classify this factory as part of his achievements.

Inasmuch as we are happy to get this factory in the district, we do not want anybody to deceive the constituents for political scores.

Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo promised us in 2016 of paint factory for the district. We have waited for over 3yrs now and we have seen nothing like that. We were surprised to hear that Appeb cylinder Manufacturing company Ltd owned by private investors is now classified under the 1D1F policy. We term this a lie and advice that politicians must stop deceiving us.

We know that the government and its communicators will argue that this factory is under Public-Private partnership(PPP) which we know that for a fact that it is a lie.

We know for sure that every partnership has stipulated agreement and our search on this agreement revealed that there is nothing like PPP agreement between the NPP government and the factory owners. Enough of the lies.

We are therefore calling on Hon. George Nenyi Andah to stop deceiving the constituents and remind the president to establish the paint factory he promised Awutu Senya West in 2016.

Patriots of Awutu Senya West are here to keep our leadership on their toes so as to bring development into the district to uplift the image of the district.

Thank you

Long live Ghana

Long live Awutu Senya West

Long live Patriots of Awutu Senya West

Long live Appeb cylinder Manufacturing Company Ltd

Sign......

Eric Appiah

(President)

Abigail Quaye

(Secretary)

Kofi Alla

(PRO)

Dominic Appiah Mensah

(Organizer)

Esi Cole

(Treasurer)