06.03.2020 Health

Health Director Bemoans Low Interest In HIV/AIDS Fight

By Francis Vorsah
The Health Director in the Ketu South District, Mr. Joseph Degley has expressed his disappointment in the fight against HIV and Aids, as he concedes, the fight seems to be lost.

He made this disclosure at the 2019 program of work Annual review organized by the Municipal Directorate.

Giving further reasons on the revelation, Mr. Degley explained that there has been an increase in the number of female sex workers with a startling surge in the number of men having sex with fellow men.

Also, he mentioned how the abuse of drugs and related substances by the youth has led to them engaging in notorious behaviors, calling on law enforcers to curtail.

During the year under review, 15,227 persons were tested for HIV and AIDS Counseling. Out of the number, 345 tested positive, which is about 2.3 percent of all those tested. Meanwhile, in 2018, 21715 people were tested and only 415 were positive representing 1.9 percent.

This was revealed by the Municipal Director of Ketu South while speaking on the theme strengthening the Sub-Municipal for Universal Health Coverage.

