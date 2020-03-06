School Feeding Caterers in Ahafo and Bono regions receive nutrition innovative training

Listen to article

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has commenced its Innovative Practical Cooking Demonstration for Caterers and head cooks in the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions.

The week-long training programme which is being supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) is training over 1,872 caterers and their head cooks in the three regions.

It is aimed at empowering the caterers with the requisite practical cooking skills using the locally grown foodstuffs for a nutritiously balanced meal for the school children.

This, according to the National Coordinator of GSFP, Mr. Gertrude Quashigah is in line with the implementation of the Home-Grown School Feeding Programmes in Africa towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said that the training is also in line with the Government of Ghana's vision of increasing local food production and consumption for an enhanced local economy.

Mrs. Quashigah indicated that the training is building the capacity of all the Caterers on how to use the School Feeding Handy Measures also known as Cooking Manual to ensure quality standards and to prevent caterers from running at a loss.

GSFP has already trained over 15,000 caterers and head cooks in eight (8) regions since 2019. The regions are; Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Ashanti regions. The next phase of the training will target the Western, Western North, Eastern, Central and Greater Accra regions.

The Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs. Freda Prempeh commended the management of GSFP and WFP for facilitating such an important training for the caterers.

She said the training is part of Government's commitment to improve on the School Feeding Programme and to ensure the beneficiary pupils are provided with healthy foods.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Ghana School Feeding Programme is not a cost to the Government or the nation but a strategic investment with multiple benefits.

Mrs. Freda Prempeh said that apart from helping the children to study well and grow healthy, the programme also creates employment for thousands of Ghanaians including caterers, cooks, farmers, food processors and other suppliers along the value chain.

She, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders especially chiefs and donor partners to support the programme and ensure its sustainability.

Women In Agricultural Development (WIAD) and YEDENT Agro Processing Limited are offering technical support to the training programme in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.