Wa-UDS To Commence Autonomy As Planning Department Marks 10th Anniversary

The Planning and Land Management Department of Wa-UDS has marked the 10th Academic Anniversary with a symposium on the 5th of March 2020.

The symposium took place at the Wa Campus of the University which is set to become Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies.

Several dignitaries were present including the department’s Alumni.

The Faculty of Planning and Land Management (FPLM) came into existence in the 2009/2010 Academic Year. The Faculty grew out of the Department of Planning, Land Economy and Rural Development (DPLERD), one of the former Departments of the Faculty of Integrated Development Studies (FIDS) of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Head of Department for the Planning and Land Management Department Dr. Bernard Afiik Akanpabadai Akanban highlighted on the importance of discipline and commitment in the development of the country.

Dr. Afiik noted the role planners will have to play in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) set to be achieved by the targeted year 2030.

He indicated that challenges confronting the department including unavailability of the requisite tools and logistics such as a modern studio.

According to him, the department has successfully trained over 700 Development planners within a period of ten years. "These planners have become proactive decision makers in several institutions in and outside the country."

He continued, "Due to the pressure students encounter with studying more courses in a semester, the department has merged similar courses to enhance effective studies."

Dr. K.E Mensah Abrempah, Director General for National Development Planning Commission encouraged planning students to embrace research as part of measures to address key development planning concerns in the country.

Pioneers of the Department including Dr. Charles Jimah, Prof. Bachor were acknowledged for their role in the development and establishment of the Department.

By: Upperwestmedia.net