Accra: Irish Education Fair Set For March 10th

The largest Irish Education Fair is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The fair between 9am and 5 pm is open to the general public and provides an opportunity for Ghanaian students considering to study in Ireland to meet representatives of Irish universities and colleges.

A total of fourteen Irish universities and colleges offering various courses in humanities, arts, English language and science at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be participating in the fair.

There are over 160,000 international students undertaking short term, undergraduate and postgraduate studies from over 160 countries with close to 1,500 from across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The international teams in all colleges, universities, and institutes provide students with all the needed assistance they require in order to settle in and comfortably pursue their studies.

By choosing Ireland, students can join communities of researchers, academics and commercial innovators to collaborate and co-create solutions for the myriad of challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century.

Ireland is an English speaking country at the heart of Europe and has a wide global reach in today’s world. Graduates from Ireland bring more than just their world-class Irish education and globally-recognized qualifications on their life journeys as well as onto the job market.

Through education, life, and work experiences, the graduates develop key skills that many employers prioritise such as ability to lead, the practice of effective collaboration, creativity, agility, and critical thinking

An Irish qualification could best be described as a passport to global success. No matter where you choose to pursue your career, your Irish qualification will be recognised and highly regarded all over the world. Also, Ireland has a well-earned reputation for the warmth of its welcome and for providing a safe and supportive environment for foreign students. By International standards, Ireland is amongst the safest and most stable countries in the world and features in the Top Twenty in the Global Peace Index 2019.

The country has a tradition of educational excellence and embodies a pioneering spirit to deliver education that creates graduates with unique skills and the right qualifications for the world today. Coincidentally, Ireland is home to the brightest and best global corporations and is a destination of choice for every global corporation that wants to establish its headquarters in Europe. The exceptionally skilled graduate pool is uniquely positioned to access the opportunities the Irish business ecosystem creates.

There is a myriad of great career-starting opportunities for international students in Ireland. Under the Irish Third Level Graduate Scheme, non-European third level graduates can remain in Ireland for up to 24 months upon completion of studies to look for full-time employment. In addition, employers can hire graduates who are eligible to work for up to 40 hours per week. After 24 months or working, they may be eligible for the Green Card or Work Permit Scheme.

Registration to participate in the fair is on-going – www.educationinafrica/Accra.