Teachers In 3 Regions Join Campaign To Resist Pre-Tertiary Education Bill

Teacher Unions in the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions have asked government to suspend the Pre-Tertiary Education Bill which has been laid before Parliament.

The Bill has become topical with teachers in the country calling for its withdrawal.

According to the Chairman for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Michael Nsiah Agyapong, the leadership of the teacher unions should have been consulted extensively before the Bill was laid before Parliament.

“You realize that there were not enough broad consultations. So there are some aspects that we feel will not help the teaching profession if the Bill comes into law. And we are putting all the educational units under the district assembly. Meanwhile, the assemblies are even constrained with resources, let alone being able to cater for the needs of the teachers.”

“We anticipate a lack of job security because parts of the Bill talks about internal transfer and that the President in consultation will appoint a Director-General and other senior staff. We know that has been done already. And if it becomes political, there will be no job security,” he lamented.

In other regions

The teacher unions in other parts of the country have also been making the same calls.

Those in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions had earlier on asked Parliament to suspend discussions on the Pre-Tertiary Education Bill.

At a press conference in Tamale, the Teacher Unions made up of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) said the Bill in its current state will be inimical to the education sector.

In the Western and Western North Regions, they have sworn to resist the passage of the Bill in its current form.

