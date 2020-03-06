Golden Star Donates Towards Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary

Prestea Huni – Valley Municipal Education Directorate has taken delivery of 8,000 bottles of soft drinks and 1,000 exercise books to help celebrate Ghana’s 63rd anniversary in the Prestea Huni – Valley Municipality.

The items which cost over Ghc16,000 were delivered by Golden Star Resources Bogoso/Prestea Limited Thursday March 5, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Presenting the items to the Municipal Assembly, which was later handed over to the Ghana Education Service, the Health and Safety, Environment and Community Manager (HSEC) of Golden Star Prestea Bogoso/Prestea Limited (GSBPL) Mr. Robert Gyamfi said, the drinks are to refresh the school children after activities of the day, whiles the books are for award winners.

He stated that, despite the challenges the company is facing, it cannot let Ghana’s 63rd celebration pass without recognizing the school children who make it happen in the company’s catchment areas.

He said, “The Company has consistently, irrespective of business health of the company, in our widows might provide support through the municipal assembly to the appropriate agency, being the Ghana Education Directorate, to refresh, more especially the school children”

Mr. Gyamfi said though the presentation has been a yearly usance, GSBPL always takes delight in doing such. Because it also puts smiles on the faces of the future leaders.

“The children must know that, even with our challenge, we believe that we need to celebrate with them and push Ghana in the right direction”, he stated.

On his part, the Prestea Huni – Valley Municipal Coordinator Mr. Peter Wilson, thanked the mining firm for their support whenever the need arises, though there are challenges.

Later, the Public Relations Officer for the Prestea Huni –Valley Education Directorate, Mrs. Emefa Gyamfi, on behalf of her Director Madam Mary Vida Kwoffie expressed their utmost gratitude to GSBPL for thinking about the school children once more this year.

She however pleads with the Company to include some bags of water, if possible, in the coming years which the children could cool down with whiles they stand in the sun.