Israeli Ambassador Presents Sacred Foundation Stone To Akufo-Addo For Nat’l Cathedral

Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Cooper has presented a stone imported from Jerusalem to President Akufo-Addo for the laying of the foundation of the National Cathedral.

The stone was presented to President Akufo-Addo at the sod-cutting ceremony of the Ghana National Cathedral on Thursday, 5 March 2020.

Work on the construction of the National Cathedral is expected to begin on Ghana’s Independence Day.

According to Ambassador Cooper, Christians consider Jerusalem as the most sacred land in the world, hence the stone also symbolises the land allocated for the construction of the National Cathedral’s sacredness.

She also indicated that ties between Ghana and Israel will be strengthened with the involvement of Israel in the construction of the National Cathedral.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, has said the proposed National Cathedral which is to be built in the heart of the city of Accra will be one of the iconic structures on the African continent.

Addressing attendees of the ceremony at the construction site of the Cathedral to lay the foundation stone for the commencement of construction works, President Akufo-Addo said he is determined to lead the efforts aimed at ensuring the completion of the project in fulfillment of his pledge to God to build same should he win the 2016 general elections.

"As I indicated on 6th March 2017, upon completion, the National Cathedral is certainly going to be one of the iconic structures of the African Continent" President Akufo-Addo noted.

---classfmonline