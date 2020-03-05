Coronavirus: South Africa Record First Case

South Africa has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus.

The country's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement.

The victim is a man who had recently travelled to Italy with his wife.

This brings to seven the number of African countries that have recorded cases of the deadly virus - Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Senegal.

Meanwhile, South Africa says citizens currently quarantined in China will be returning home in the next few days.

Globally, more than 95,000 people have been infected with coronavirus, with the vast majority in China where the disease originated late last year.

