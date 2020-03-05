ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.03.2020 Health

Coronavirus: South Africa Record First Case

By News Desk
Coronavirus: South Africa Record First Case
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

South Africa has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus.

The country's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement.

The victim is a man who had recently travelled to Italy with his wife.

This brings to seven the number of African countries that have recorded cases of the deadly virus - Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Senegal.

Meanwhile, South Africa says citizens currently quarantined in China will be returning home in the next few days.

Globally, more than 95,000 people have been infected with coronavirus, with the vast majority in China where the disease originated late last year.

---classfmonline
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

We'll Resist Mobile Phone Ban In Parliament - Sampson Ahi
3 minutes ago

Azeem Extols Domelevo; He's A Special Human Being
48 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line