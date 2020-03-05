NPP Primaries: 22 Aspirants Cleared In Northern Region

Listen to article

The vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Northern Region for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries on April 25 has ended in Tamale, with all 22 aspirants contesting the NPP seat in nine constituencies taking their turns in the vetting process.

The two-day exercise saw aspirants from, Saboba, Yendi, Gushegu, Kpandai, Savelugu, Nanton, Bimbila, Wulensi and Tolon partaking in the process.

Speaking to the media, the National Organizer for the NPP, Sammy Awuku described the process as successful but indicated that the committee will forward the regional report to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the final decision to be taken.

He, however, noted that aspirants who have been accused of wrongdoing have been given the opportunity to purge themselves.

“I’m extremely delighted that the Northern aspirants impressed the vetting panel. All those who were accused were also offered the opportunity to clear themselves of the various accusations. It’s been like that in every region we’ve been to. So petitions are not new to this process. However, it is the accused person’s ability to speak to the issue and give his side of the story. That also helps us to know the decisions to take,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, Citi News sources revealed that the vetting committee has given 24 hours to one of the aspirants contesting the Yendi seat, Baba Osman Daney, a former accountant at the Bursary Department of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council to provide a clearance letter from the Regional Coordinating Council where he was alleged to have transferred some GHS100,000 into his personal account through fraudulent means.

Mr. Osman, however, claims he has paid back the amount hence the committee demanding from him, documents to authenticate his claims.

