Bawku Naba Makes Historic Visit To Asantehene [Photos]

The ruler of the Kusaug Kingdom, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II on March 4 paid a historic visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The visit was meant to express his appreciation to the Asantehene for sending over 60 member delegation to celebrate with him during the 32nd Annual Samanpiid festival of the Chiefs and people of the Kusaug Traditional area in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

He said Kusaug and Ashanti relations share a long history of friendship and has played a leading role in the history of the two kingdoms in Ghana.

Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II noted that his visit to the Asantehene palace was to also discuss ways to deepen the ties between the Kusaug and the Ashanti kingdom on matters of development.

The Asantehene on his part welcomed Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II and his delegation to the Manhyia palace.

He assured the Kusasi King of his constant support, urging him to consider Manhyia as his home due to the long-existing bond between the Asantes and kusasis.

He expressed gratitude to the Zugraan Bawku Naba and his entourage for the visit and promised to reciprocate in the near future.

The Kusasis who live and work within the Asante territory welcomed their King to Kumasi. According to them, the enabling environment the Asante Kingdom provides to them is enormous and heartwarming.

"We are overwhelmed by his support and the fact that we have been able to grow our business here," says one Abdul-Karim Ahmed, a Kusasis trader in Kumasi. "We won't relent to provide our support to him anyway and anytime."

The Zugraana was accompanied by a retinue of chiefs, including the Pusiga Chief, Ibrahim Aguure, the chief of Tanga Naba Ayaaba Samson, Wan-nab Thomas Abilla, the Sapeliga chief, Naba Mbangiba Ayagiba Emmanuel, Zabugu Naba Amadu Awini, Kugri Naba Abdulai Asidwaya, Missiga Naba Issaka Anatoum, Kpalwega Naba Peter Amenga, Boko Naba Adam Awini among other elders and sub-chiefs.