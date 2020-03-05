Arrest Anyone Of Us Who Break The Law – Fulani Group To Police

A Fulani group in Ghana, Tabital Puluaaku International, has condemned misdeeds of some nomadic herdsmen in the country.

This comes at the back of the killing of a farmer in Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region on Wednesday allegedly by a Fulani Herdsmen.

There are reports that the population of cattle has increased in the area due to the influx of herdsmen seeking refuge after fleeing from insecure places such as Sekyere Afram Plains and Asante Akyem Agogo.

The Public Relations Officer of Tabital Pulaaku- Ghana, Ahmed Barry urged the police to ensure that their Fulani brothers who break the law are brought to book.

“We are against crime. We, therefore, call on the Ghana Police Service and the judiciary to deal with any of our members who creates problems or commits a crime. We are fighting against this because some few ones amongst us are creating problems for all of us. We want all the security forces to beef up their presence in our communities and deal with the few trouble makers amongst us,” he said.

There has been a feud between farmers and herders in the Afram Plains South Area over destruction of farms and crops as well as pollution of water bodies by cattle of the herdsmen.

There is renewed tension between herdsmen and farmers in Communities such us Gyaneboafo Aframsu, Kwame Boye, Makofi Charity, Bonkro, Tease among others.

Background

A farmer was shot dead by a Fulani herdsman in Bonkro, a farming community of the Afram Plains District in the Eastern Region.

The deceased and his two brothers were reportedly pursuing to arrest the suspect after his cattle destroyed their harvested tubers yam.

The lifeless body of the deceased was retrieved by the Police for preservation and autopsy at the Presbyterian Hospital in Donkorkrom.

The Assembly Member for the Bonkro Electoral Area, Jordan Yunbow Michael who spoke to the media yesterday, 4th March 2020, said when he got to the farm there were a lot of cattle destroying the yams including the ones they have harvested to sell so he called his two brothers to rush to the farm to help him arrest the Fulani herdsman so that he pays for the damages.

“It was our intention to arrest him and to our surprise, he pulled a gun and shot my brother killing him instantly,” he said.

According to the Assembly Member, the District Police Commander led a team of investigators to the community making effort to arrest the suspect now at large.

