Bono East: Police Arrest Suspected Robber With A Pistol At Techiman

The Techiman Divisional Police Command in the Bono East Region has grabbed a 34- year- old suspected robber at Aboabo near Techiman on the Techiman-Wenchi highway.

Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Kofi Sarkodie who confirmed this to the media said, the suspect, Stephen Debuo was traveling in a commercial bus from Wenchi to Techiman and was arrested by the police from the Divisional Patrol team who were on patrol duties on the highway.

The suspect was apprehended in a Nissan commercial vehicle.

Stephen was arrested when items such as pistol, cartridges and a substance suspected to be cannabis were found in his bag during a search.

Narrating the arrest, DSP Sarkodie said: “In his bag, we found two locally manufactured pistols, torchlight and cash of GHS153. There was two 12 bore cartridges on him meant for the pistol. Besides, we saw a plant material suspected to be Indian hemp. He claims, he is not going to sell it but rather, he uses it himself. So, if you have someone like this with a pistol, then you know what he is capable of. When he was asked, he said he was coming from Wenchi to Techiman to attend a funeral.”

Meanwhile, the police who suspect a planned gang criminal activity have began investigations into the matter.

“So, we decided to bring to the police station for investigations. All that he could say is that he is a mechanic at Techiman where he has worked for nine years but currently in Wenchi for farming. But we suspect that he an armed robber and he is here to meet his gang to plan something that is why we arrested him”, the Divisional Crime Officer added.

