BMW Cars And Bikers Ghana To Storm WatsUp TV 68th Legon Hall Week Celebration

Listen to article

As part of activities for the most prestigious Hall week celebration in Ghana, WatsUp TV and the executives of Legon Hall of the University of Ghana have outlined plans to mark the 68th Legon Hall Week celebration.

The hall week which is known as one of the most patronised among university students will be climaxed with an Artiste Night Concert scheduled for Saturday 14th March, 2020 at the Athletics Oval.

Activities scheduled to take place throughout the day before the Artiste Night include an Aponkye Cup football tournament among various blocks in the hall, Car Wash, Horse Rising and Cars & Bikers Show which is expected to draw participation from Bikers Forum and BMW Tema Fan Club.

Other activities to be held include free makeup, artistic face painting, Fifa Competition, and Spin the Wheel.

The artiste night hosted by WatsUp TV and Legon Hall have hosted Shatta Wale, Mayourkun, Sista afia, Kidi, Daddy Opanka, Dope Nation, Lord Paper , Kwamz & Flava , Gemini, Feli Nuna, Sefa, Cocotreyy, Obinini,Danny beatz , DJ sly , Dj toyor ,Dahlin Gage , Dee Money ,Keche , Kobla jnr and many more in the previous edition and artistes for this year's concert will also be announced.