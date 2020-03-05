Election 2020; Agona East NPP Inaugurates Loyal Ladies

Listen to article

The Deputy Central Regional Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies, Madam Eva Cofie has inaugurated the Agona East Constituency branch of NPP Loyal Ladies to intensify campaign for Victory 2020 with a call on them to respect rank and files of the party.

Inaugurating the Loyal Ladies leadership at Agona Mankrong Junction on Sunday, the Deputy Captain stressed the need for Loyal Ladies across the country to abide by the Constitution of the party and adhere to it accordingly.

"Loyal Ladies is a Wing under the bigger umbrella, the New Patriotic Party. We consist of young women who fall under the Youth Wing of the NPP, so we perform our duties in accordance with the rules and regulations of our Great Party.

Loyal Ladies are not in competition with any wing especially the Women's Wing.

As women, we pay Homage to our Women's Wing. We work hand in hand with them because we're all working towards victory 2020 for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the NPP Parliamentary Candidates, we are not autonomous"

Captain Eva Cofie noted that the Central Regional Chapter of Loyal Ladies was establishing branches in the all the 23 Constituencies to boost Election 2020 campaign

" We want to establish all the branches before the NPP primaries so as to take off fully with our Parliamentary Candidates in the Region.

NPP Loyal Ladies has done it before and we are going to repeat it on December 7,2020 General Elections. Four More For Nana To Do More"

The Agona West Constituency Chairman, Mr. Sam Essandoh while congratulating the Ladies called for hard work and dedication to duty.

He assured them of readiness of the constituency executives to support their programmes and activities to ensurevictory 2020

The Constituency Chairman disclosed that campaign for Election 2020 had started in the constituency noting that NPP was posed for Total victory in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections

Agona East Commander of NPP Loyal Ladies, Issabel Kwakwa said the over 300 membership was working vigorously canvassing for votes adding they have won many voters for NPP assuring the party hierarchy of massive voter turnout for President Akufo Addo and the NPP

In a related development 30 supporters of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mankrong Junction who call themselves 'Pataase Boys' have defected to the NPP citing the brilliant performance of H. E President Akufo Addo led NPP government as their basis for the defection.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State In-charge of Tertiary Education who is also NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Agona East Constituency welcomed the defectors.

He commended them for taken such a bold decision to join the winning team assuring them of his maximum support.

" Am happy that you have now seen the light. You are warmly welcome to the New Patriotic Party.

I know you are joining us at your own will. Thank you for choosing NPP ahead of your NDC. We give you all the needed support to canvas for voted especially in our Moslem Communities"

The spokespersons for the defectors, Mr. Aremeyaw Mohammed and Ahmed Issa said they decided to join the NPP because of the number of policies and interventions that has been put in place to better the lives of the people

Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong noted that the district will work with all the wings in the party to achieve the needed results.

" With Professor Kwesi Yankah as our Parliamentary Candidate, victory 2020 is assured

We are going to capture the Agona East Parliamentary Seat and win massively for President Akufo Addo as well"