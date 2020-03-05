M/A JHS are winners of 4th Edition of the Concerned Youth Of Ejura English, Science, Mathematics & ICT Quiz

The Concerned Youth of Ejura, a community-based organization of young ambitious youths in Ejura since 2017 organizes English, Science, Mathematics and ICT Quiz for Junior High Schools to enhance teaching and learning of these subjects.

This year is the fourth edition of their legacy project by the young ambitious youth who want to make changes in their community through education.

Sixteen (16) schools participated in this year's competition which saw M/A JHS, one of the oldest public schools in the community emerging winners on 4th March 2020. They took home some prizes and cash as well.

The representative of the Municipal Education Director, Mr. Baba, admonished the students to take their studies serious and especially these subjects (English, Science, Mathematics, ICT) as that will make them more relevant in the society.

The President of the association, Mr Boateng Sarfo also praised the good work of the teachers for preparing them for this lifelong opportunity. He was happy to announce that, Ejura Presbyterian Co-operative has been supportive of this program since 2017. A citation was presented to them for contributing towards education in the community.

Mr Francis Sambo, The Coordinator for M/A JHS, was full of praise for the Concerned Youth of Ejura and all those who continue to support this program.

GRAND FINALE

At the end of the Contest , here are the scores :

Ejura Model JHS 48 Ejura M/A JHS 68 Ejuraman Complex 54 Ejura Anglican JHS 64

Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈🍾 Ejura M/A JHS for winning this years competition. It was indeed, a tough contest.

#CYEESM-ICT-QUIZ-2020