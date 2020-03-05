Coronavirus: Cancel Independence Day Parade – Thomas Anaba

A former medical director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital Dr Thomas Anaba has urged President Akufo-Addo to cancel tomorrow's Independence Day Celebration in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to him, such a measure will show to the Ghanaian people how serious the government is taking the preventive measures in avoiding an outbreak of the virus in Ghana.

“Let us cancel the independence day celebration because it is a risk for spreading the virus. Such a move will show the Ghanaian people how serious the President is taking this fight. Cancelling the celebration will be a strong message to the people that we serious about preventing an outbreak. The President should set the right example by taking such measures, he should show more leadership in these matters,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.

However reacting to the call, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service says it is “very safe” for the President to go ahead with the celebration tomorrow.

Ghana will observe its 63rd Independence Day Anniversary tomorrow Friday, March 6. The celebration will be marked with a national event attended by the President in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Yaw Kwakwa, has assured President Akufo-Addo that the Kotoka International Airport is ready to deal with any threat posed by covid 19, the coronavirus that is currently sweeping through the world.

He gave the assurance when he addressed journalists at the Kotoka International Airport after giving President Akufo-Addo a guided tour through the processes that passengers arriving at the airport are subjected to by way of checks to ascertain their health status.

“We are well prepared to deal with the coronavirus issue through every international standard,” Mr. Yaw Kwakwa said.

Visit of the President

On the visit of the President, Mr. Kwakwa said it was to afford the first gentle of the land an opportunity to know at first hand the level of preparedness of the airport in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“From what he said when he was getting into his car, he is very satisfied that we have put in place measures along international guidelines to make sure that the country is well protected against the coronavirus” Mr. Kwakwa stated.

