Coronavirus: Drop That Your Handkerchief And Use Tissue – Doctor Tells Akufo-Addo

A senior medical doctor has advised President Akufo-Addo to drop his handkerchief and use a tissue instead to prevent any possible outbreak.

“Our president still uses handkerchief, he should put the handkerchief away and use a tissue, that is what the WHO recommends. As the leader of the nation he must set the right example so the people can follow,” the former medical director of the Ridge Hospital Dr Thomas Anaba told Starr FM Thursday.

He also advised the President to cancel tomorrow’s Independence Day Celebration scheduled for Kumasi.

“Let us cancel the independence day celebration because it is a risk for spreading the virus. Such a move will show the Ghanaian people how serious the President is taking this fight. Cancelling the celebration will be a strong message to the people that we serious about preventing an outbreak. The President should set the right example by taking such measures, he should show more leadership in these matters”.

However reacting to the call, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service says it is “very safe” for the President to go ahead with the celebration tomorrow.

Ghana will observe its 63rd Independence Day Anniversary tomorrow Friday, March 6. The celebration will be marked with a national event attended by the President in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Yaw Kwakwa, has assured President Akufo-Addo that the Kotoka International Airport is ready to deal with any threat posed by covid 19, the coronavirus that is currently sweeping through the world.

He gave the assurance when he addressed journalists at the Kotoka International Airport after giving President Akufo-Addo a guided tour through the processes that passengers arriving at the airport are subjected to by way of checks to ascertain their health status.

“We are well prepared to deal with the coronavirus issue through every international standard,” Mr. Yaw Kwakwa said.

Visit of the President

On the visit of the President, Mr. Kwakwa said it was to afford the first gentle of the land an opportunity to know at first hand the level of preparedness of the airport in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“From what he said when he was getting into his car, he is very satisfied that we have put in place measures along international guidelines to make sure that the country is well protected against the coronavirus” Mr. Kwakwa stated.

---Starrfm.com.gh