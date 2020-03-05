Galamsey: Drivers Threaten Massive Protest On Independence Day Over Arrest Of Colleagues

Members of the National Concerned Drivers Association have threatened to stage a demonstration against the government during the 63rd Independence Day Celebration in Kumasi on Friday, 6 March over the incarceration of some of their colleagues arrested by operation vanguard in the fight against galamsey.

The concerned drivers are calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order the release of their fellow drivers who they claim were just hired to drive trucks at galamsey site while the big names involved in act have gone unpunished.

According to the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association, Nana Owiredu, “Our colleagues were never involved in any illegal mining activity, neither did they own any of the excavators used at the site, none of them owns a galamsey site either.”

“We are asking the President to as matter of urgency release these innocent souls who are pillars within their families to go home. We are calling on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to come to our aid,” he added.

