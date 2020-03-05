"Even The President Will Not Know Where The Quarantine Is Situated" - Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu says his Ministry will not disclose any information on the location of the quarantine base set up to house persons infected with Coronavirus should the country record such cases.

According to him, this move will help reduce fear and panic among Ghanaians since they will not know where it is situated.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Minister said "We are not going to tell anyone where the base is. We don't want to create unnecessary agitations and pressures amongst Ghanaians. Even the President will not know"

He added that some communities have began voluntary work by reporting suspected Chinese Nationals who show signs of the deadly virus.

He mentioned that his Ministry together with the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) recently stormed a community upon a tip-off inspect a self-made quarantine set up by some Chinese Nationals.

The Minister confirmed that he has tasked the community health Centre to keep an eye and frequently check the conditions of the Chinese living there.

Hon. Agyeman-Manu further disclosed that aside the GHc2. 8Million seed money given to his Ministry by Government, he has been indicated of an additional GHc11Million from the Ministry of Finance to add up in the preparation against the virus.

Speaking on flights, he mentioned that the fact that Kenya has banned flights from China, Ghana has not taken such directive.

"Wuhan is a small town. Business activities are going on smoothly in China. China is a large so if Kenya is stopping flights from there but allowing flights from Italy to touch down at their Airport, what sense does it make" he quizzed.

He cautioned the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the virus stressing that all information about COVID-19 should come from him or designated staffs from the Health Ministry being it is disseminated.

The Minister was of the view that one fake report about the virus will not only leave Millions of Ghanaians worried but it will dent the image of the Ministry, Nation and the Media.

Hon. Agyeman-Manu added that the Ministry has invited the Private Sector to support the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Director General, Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye hinted that although media reportages indicated that the Foreign National who was treated in Kumasi was suspected he have the virus, the results proved he was negative.

He said "Yes, a German came into the country. We heard that he had the virus. Series of test were done on him which later turned out to be negative. We are informed he died few days later but I can confirm that his death was not as a result of the Coronavirus"

The Director General also noted that since it is against the medical profession to disclose the death of a patient, Ghanaians should be rest assured that the virus has not found its way into the country.

The Minister of Health also revealed that measures have been put in place by the Ministry to ensure that persons who enter Ghana through the various borders are checked before granted entry.

Hon Agyeman-Manu commended GUTA for controlling the movement of its members amidst fears of a supposed outbreak in neighbouring, Nigeria.

The Minister says he is confident and assures Ghanaians that the country is prepared incase the virus finds its way into the country.

Background

Following the declaration of the outbreak of the Novel Corona Virus Disease, christened COVID-19, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation on the 30th of January 2020, the Ministry of Health has led several efforts aimed at preparedness and response to any potential outbreak in Ghana.

This brief is to provide updates to the Honourable members on COVID-19 preparedness and response in Ghana.

The number of cases sharply increased from 20,604 cases as of 4th February 2020, to 90,302 as of 2nd March 2020 with 3,085 deaths.

We wish to remind ourselves of the following characteristics of the disease: Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and could be fatal. The disease is spread through droplets (coughing and sneezing; close personal unprotected risk by touching or contact with infected person). Currently, various treatment options are being explored, there is no cure, but treatment is mainly symptomatic. Furthermore, there is no vaccine and prevention is mainly by adherence to cough and sneezing etiquette and improved personal hygiene such as regular hand-washing with soap and water.

In line with the World Health Organization's recommendations to member states to prepare and prevent further international spread of the outbreak by strengthening systems for containment including active surveillance, early detection, isolation, case and contact management, the following preparedness and response actions have been triggered in Ghana.