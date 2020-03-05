Assibey-Yeboah's Loose Talk Exposed!...'Ghana Parliament Will Collapse Without Me'

Listen to article

Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, Member of Parliament for the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern region has been caught on record making a loose talk about Ghana's Parliament.

In an audiotape, the MP addressing NPP supporters after a successful vetting process declared that without him in the Parliament, Ghana's Parliament cannot function as it should and will totally collapse.

The MP's outburst which is in the local language Twi falls in a bid to woo delegates and court their support in order to secure him another mandate in the impending NPP Primaries on April 25th.

"If I am not in Parliament, Parliament will collapse. Since Ghana's multiparty democracy in the 4th republic, Koforidua has not had any MP of my calibre," he told the NPP supporters as they cheered him on.

The MP in the same audio, a copy attached to this publication is heard advocating for a clean political campaign devoid of insults.

Hon. Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah was in the company of his campaign Manager, Michael Oteng Adu.

Take a listen to the attached audio.