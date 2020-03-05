Poetry Made In Asanteman: Lovers Of Poetry Excited About New Poetry Platform

Poetry lovers were thrilled as experienced Poets delivered exciting back to back poetry performances at the maiden edition of Poetry made in Asanteman Saturday evening.

The show held at the Africa Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology drew poetry lovers from Kumasi.

There were performances from seasoned poets and spoken word artists including Ancestral Poet, Inkweaver, Aku Sika, Ama Mmra, Aba the Poet, Benefo and a musical performance from Service.

The event was a collaboration between the Prince Foundation against Racism and Discrimination and the Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

Before the performances, the Ag. Ashanti regional Chairman of GAW; Mr. Bernard Elikem Buachi who welcomed participants called on all lovers and producers of literary content to join the association. He explained that GAW is a well-rooted organization that is rapidly growing and changing to embrace various facets of literary content producers aside writers.

He outlined some of the activities GAW intends to undertake in the course of the year announcing the month of March as the “GAW Read a Ghana Book Month”. “For this year, we are encouraging reading as we set aside the month of March as the GAW read a book month. We will visit some orphanages to donate learning materials and take them through some reading exercises to polish their reading skills” he revealed and added that “we are consistently searching out opportunities for our members and platforms to showcase their works”.

Prince Takyi; Founder and Leader of the Prince Foundation against Racism and Discrimination, also stressed that the event will be held frequently to establish the love of poetry in the Ashanti region.

Seasoned writers including Mr. Adjei Adjei-Baah, Mr. Oppong Clifford Benjamin as well as the President of the KNUST Writers Association; Michael Kwamena Annobil were also present and took turns to deliver performances of their own.