Liberia: Released War Crimes Advocate Allege Torture And Beatings

A War Crime Advocate pushing for the creation of a War and Economic Crimes Court, Emmanuel Savice, upon his release on Wednesday after he was arrested during a protest march on Tuesday at the Capital Building in Monrovia, is accusing the state security forces of torture and severe beatings.

The Capital Building in Monrovia is where Liberian lawmakers promulgate laws that affect the lives of all citizens.

According to him, he was beaten mercilessly by EPS and turned over for unknown charges.

In an earlier post on his Facebook page this is what he wrote:

Thanks to every one of you that is standing for JUSTICE. At the moment, lam still being detained at the LNP headquarters. I was beaten mercilessly by EPS and turned over for charges. I am presently at the LNP The beaten style included putting a blanket around my face to step on my side of my ears while been kick by many of the EPS Securities.

Representatives from the House, my lawyer and a UN representative is seeking my release to go to the hospital.

My wallet and my phone was taken away. A total of 1,800 stolen from me. All this for the fight for War and Economic Crimes Court."

This is what he said also after his release:

"LNP has done its investigation and see no reason to charge me as instructed by the EPS. I am now a free man continuing War and Economic Crimes Court advocacy. All this would not have been possible had it not been for your support.

Thank you all for spreading the news of my arrest, your prayers, and personal messages. My family and I are indebted to you for sending your thoughts my way. LUJA will take the fight to the Legislature and the President to establish the WCC and the ECC. God bless you all. On my way for a CT scan."

The March was organized and led by the Liberians United for Justice and Accountability (LUJA) and the Coalition for Justice (CJL), in collaboration with several other civic and human rights organizations.

The protest drew hundreds of thousands of justice and victims campaigners from across the length and breadth of Liberia to remember the more than 250, 000 innocent Liberian citizens who were murdered and senselessly killed during Liberia's back to back 14 years civil war.

According to the organizers of the March for Justice and Accountability, the principal objective of the protest march was to engage the lawmakers and push for the passage of a Bill on the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, which is currently lingering in the House and needing two-thirds support from lawmakers for its passage.