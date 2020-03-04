Pomeranian dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus

Health authorities in Hong Kong have confirmed that a dog belonging to a person who had contracted the coronavirus had also tested a 'weak positive' for the virus. It is the first reported case of human-to-animal transmission of the virus.

“It is positive to tests and has been infected, so it is now quarantined in a center by the department,” Hong Kong Minister of Health Sophia Chan Siu-Chee was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

Animal experts quoted by the newspaper say that test results suggest that the dog, believed to be a pomeranian, has a “low level of infection and it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission.

However, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said that there was “still no evidence that pet animals could be a source of infection of Covid-19.”

Wildlife

Meanwhile, in mainland China, National Forestry and Grassland Administration authorities have confiscated 39,000 wild animals and inspected and cleaned up 350,000 sites, including restaurants and markets, where wildlife is traded and consumed.

Traditionally, China uses wildlife for consumption, traditional Chinese medicine, more recently for laboratory research.

Many of them were for sale at the famous wet-markets, including the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market in Wuhan, which authorities say is at the core of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Civet

Animals singled out for consumption include oriental ratsnakes, black spotted frogs, Chinese bullfrogs, Eurasian coots, pythons, ostriches and the masked palm civet. After the 2003 SARS outbreak, this illness was traced from civets to humans.

According to a report published by the Chinese Academy of Engineering, industry surrounding Chinese wildlife (divided by fur farming, medicine, food and tourism/pets) is valued at some 70 billion €, providing work to over 14 million people.