Coronavirus Scare: EU Parliament Postpones ECR-Africa Summit

President Akufo-Addo’s expected visit to the European Parliament has been postponed, Ghana Embassy in Brussels has communicated.

In an official statement from the Embassy copied to the ECOWAS and UEMOA representation, it indicated the postponement has become necessary to allow the European Parliament put down precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

President Akufo-Addo was to participate in the ECR-Africa summit scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the EU Parliament.

However, the Ghana Embassy in Brussels has indicated it will avail itself of this opportunity to renew to all African Missions, the ECOWAS and the EUMOA Representations the assurances of its highest considerations.

It is now hoped that the summit, which brings together business figures and politicians from across Africa and Europe, can be reorganised for a date in early July.

A spokesman said: “The postponement is an unavoidable disappointment, and we apologise to our stakeholders for the change in plan.

“We have taken a measured and responsible approach on public health grounds. Our ambitions remain to create a closer relationship between Africa and Europe with a summit later this year when circumstances allow.”

