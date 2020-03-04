[Hot Audio] Don't Impose Mama Pat On Us — NPP Group Tells Nat'l Executives

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth in the Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti region have called on the National and Regional Executives of the Party not to impose any parliamentary candidate on the people for Election 2020.

They warned that it would cost the Party dearly if they did that. The youth alleged that the National Executive, as well as regional executives of the NPP, wants the Incumbent Mrs. Patricia Appiagyei, who is also the Deputy Minister of Science, Environment Technology and Innovation to go unopposed.

Speaking to OTECNEWS in an interview on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, the Leader of the Concern youth of Asokwa, Yaw Gyamfi, aka Nana Addo, said the people of Asokwa would resist any imposition.

They say some proclamations of some party leaders after the vetting is in bad taste and makes them very uncomfortable.

“While we were still trying to process bits and pieces of information gleaned from the vetting, we heard our party’s General Secretary on the radio still talking about maintaining female MPs in their seat. For us, this is a no-no and against the democratic principles we believe in”, one of the NPP youth stated.

They went to the extent of suggesting that they will support people to contest as independent and vote against the NPP should they go ahead with their “suspicious plot to maintain our non-performing MP”.

One of the agitated NPP youth who introduced himself as an executive of Asokwa Concerned Youth also announced that the youth of the party will stage a huge demonstration on Monday to let the party leadership know how serious they are.

They say efforts have been made right from the get go to dislodge Dr. Francis Nana Yaw Boakye; the only person who has put himself out to contest the sitting MP.

They cataloged the following reasons for their forthcoming demonstration:

The young man was refused forms at the constituency and regional levels and eventually had to pick forms from the party’s headquarters in Accra.

Submission of his forms was also not without drama as the constituency chairman showed up late, sacked everyone that came with the Doctor and vented his spleen before accepting the form eventually. His, unlike his opponent was devoid of any form of fanfare.

They suspect the plot to dislodge the young doctor is far from over as he was unnecessarily heckled during his vetting and told he is a young man and has a lot of time ahead. Some insisted they do not know him although he proved he is the regional Health coordinator whose certificates attesting to some of his activities had been signed by the regional chairman.

They also suggested that several health screening exercises, the full renovation of a school brought to its knees by a rainstorm, treatment of party members on the behest of known party folks were all philanthropic gestures and not to be counted as activities done for the benefit of the party for the sole reason that he did not involve the constituency chairman of the party. There are other executives however that were informed who swear that the Doctor and his projects have been raised in meetings.

The panel sought to remind him of a clause in the nomination form that forbids him from contesting as an independent candidate should he be disqualified and even went ahead to give him another undertaking of a similar fashion to sign. As if that were not enough, they asked of his age and began to remind him that he was young and had many years ahead of him.

To crown it all, he was told he would know his fate by 25th March, 2020; a date that leaves no time for campaign should he be approved and leaves no time for appeal should he be disapproved.

Many say the NPP which touts itself as the beacon of democracy is gradually deviating extremely; a situation that makes the young people uncomfortable to deliver selfless service to the party.

Yaw Gyamfi, therefore, called on both the National and the Regional Executives to avoid any deliberate attempt to kick out Dr. Francis Nana Yaw Boakye from the forthcoming NPP Parliamentary Primaries at Asokwa

Yaw Gyamfi, cautioned the NPP to learn from the mistakes of the NDC in the 2008 elections when it imposed some candidates on the people and finally lost power. He said the same would happen to the NPP, should they impose a candidate on the people of Asokwa without allowing Dr. Francis Nana Yaw Boakye to contest Mama Pat the primaries.

Background

He has consistently suffered unfair treatment from the party’s constituency officials since he hinted his interest to contest the sitting MP of the Asokwa Constituency.

The Asokwa Chairman, who is also known to be a Pastor, submitted a report to the regional officials of the party saying he did not know the young Doctor although numerous people will bear witness that it is the chairman who even introduced him to them in the beginning after he condemned the non-performance of the incumbent and nosed around for a formidable person to unseat her.

Whiles the process was a walk in the park for the incumbent, the young Doctor spent about two hours being flayed. “He was not even allowed the space to answer the questions asked adequately” our source disclosed.

The panel sought to point out that the young Doctor who is the NPP’s Health Coordinator for the region was not known to the party. They also suggested that several health screening exercises, the full renovation of a school brought to its knees by a rainstorm, treatment of party members on the behest of known party folks were all philanthropic gestures and not to be counted as activities done for the benefit of the party for the sole reason that he did not involve the constituency chairman of the party. There are other executives however that were informed who swear that the Doctor and his projects have been raised in meetings.

The panel also sought to suggest that the young Doctor could not lay claim to some contributions made by his parents to the party. One would wonder what is so difficult to understand about the existence of closely knit families where everyone contributes to family projects and interests.

People who know the Asokwa Constituency Chairman very well were not surprised when the Ashanti NPP Chairman was parroting his exact utterances against the young Doctor.

In all, people who were inside the room that we spoke to were of the view that irrespective of the outcome of the vetting, Dr. Francis Nana Yaw Boakye was unfairly treated.

