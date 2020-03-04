EFF-GH Calls For Boycott Of All Foreign Protocols In The Upcoming Independence Day Celebration For Fear Of The Spread Of COVID-19

Listen to article

The pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus, as hinted by the WHO is alarming and needs swift measures to subdue its spread. The virus that has killed thousands in China and hundreds in other countries is now regarded as the most dangerous weapon against human life in the world. The fear and panic of it all is our unpreparedness to fighting the menace.

The wide expedition spread of the COVID-19 is reminiscent of the need to Fight the virus to salvage human life.

In Ghana, the inadequacy and lack of sensitization is worrisome. The anxieties expressed by many shows how disappointed many citizens are in government's approach in fighting the virus. Our Interaction with some Ghanaians in the northern, upper east, Savannah and other regions shows clearly nothing is done. We were flabbergasted to notice that, the people in these areas are not well informed about the outbreak of the CONVID-19. Therefore, no health precautions are practised.

This means the lives of these innocent citizens are at peril. Government has done less in providing protective mechanisms, sensitization and equipping our health sectors to combating it since the outbreak, which the EFFGH think our preparedness is premature and government must intervene with measures to remedy the spread.

Government's unreadiness can also be argued from the point of our inability to evacuate Ghanaian students from infected states in China. We are not proactive to matters of life-threatening as a country and the chronology of this nature is ample testimony to the claims and must be observed.

The EFF-GH is calling on Government to outline stringent measures to be meted out to keep our country safe from the virus infiltrating. We are also seeking for a repression on foreigners travelling in and out of the country to help curb or minimise the spread .Moreover, emergency respond centres(quarantine) should be equipped across the length and breadth of the country in other to provide quick response and treatment to reported cases whenever it emerges.we are also calling for the console of Doctors, herbalist and spiritual people to encapsulate and demystify the vicious virus.

Come 6th. March is the National Independence Day. On this note, we are calling on Government to boycott all foreign protocols on the Independence day celebration to protect and safeguard the healthy condition of the people of Ghana. We also advise that, students and other institutions should observe the independence day and match in their schools rather than converging to a place where they are precarious to the coronavirus. Iran after recording cases of the virus has called off Friday prayers. The Saudi Arabia Government as a result of the spread of Convid-19 has closed down two holiest shrines to foreigners thus preventing pilgrimage this year. In the world of sports, most games like football matches have been suspended and rescheduled to ensure to that right mechanisms are set up before such events are observed. Therefore, boycotting foreign protocols in the upcoming Independence celebration is for our own good as a nation.

"A country whose people are healthy has a healthy economy and healthy entirely as a nation"

Issued by ANTHONY AKUDAGO

Secretary-general

Economic Freedom fighters of Ghana(EFF-GH).0244940504.

OPOKU DONYINA SOLOMON (president)

0554557284

ASSAM THOMAS(Treasurer)

0234393543.