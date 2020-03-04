MUST WATCH: Investigations Into The 2005 Killings Of 44 Ghanaians In The Gambia

Listen to article

An investigation into the unlawful killings of about 44 Ghanaians in the Gambia in 2005 has exposed untruths and cover-ups by Yahya Jammeh and Gambian authorities in the aftermath of the killings.

As well, the finding by a joint ECOWAS and UN team absolving Yahya Jammeh of the killings of the Ghanaians has been called into question following the testimonies of the three Gambian soldiers at the Truth, Reparations and Reconciliation Commission (TRRC) that they participated in the killings on the orders of Yahya Jammeh.

See the full documentary film 'The Massacre of Ghanaians in The Gambia: Justice in Limbo?