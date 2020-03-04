Coronavirus: Reducing Human-To-Human Contacts, Woman Introduces Urinary Device

The outbreak of the highly-infectious COVID-19 coronavirus disease has led to the introduction of new innovations aimed at reducing human-to-human contacts as well as contact with potentially-infectious surfaces, especially in public spaces.

In China, where the virus is known to have originated, engineers have developed a robot named Xiao Bao, which is remotely controlled by health workers to move around restricted wards at hospitals where suspected and infected patients are staying to deliver food and medicines while avoiding human contact.

Previously trained in the field of nursing, Wendy Kessie, now a final year business student at Pentecost University College in Accra, has introduced 'Safe Girl,' a urinary device purposely designed to aid females to urinate while standing to avoid contact with toilet seats.

According to the student entrepreneur, the decision to introduce the product into the Ghanaian market stems from careful observation and concerns about conditions at public washrooms in some of the busiest public facilities in Ghana which she found extremely alarming.

She said, even though Ghanaian women stand the risk of contracting all types of dangerous diseases from using public toilets, her urinary device, presents the perfect hack, due to its simple, spill-proof, antibacterial and reusable qualities.

She said, the purpose of her organisation, Memorata Ghana, is to empower young women to prioritise their personal health and safety needs while working to provide innovative solutions to some of the major health challenges in the country.

She called on Ghanaian parents to encourage their daughters to venture into entrepreneurship, adding that it will boost their confidence to develop themselves and achieve financial freedom.