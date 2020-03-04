National Cathedral Construction Starts Tomorrow

The construction of the National Cathedral will begin tomorrow, Thursday, 5 March.

The Board of Trustees of the Cathedral has so far supervised the demolition of structures within the earmarked area for the construction of the cathedral including houses of some judges.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been sharply criticised over the project with many arguing that it is not a priority project taking into consideration the country's developmental needs.

But the president, in indirect responses to the criticisms, insisted that the state will not fund the construction but rather it has facilitated the process by offering the land in question to be used, while stressing that the decision to build a national cathedral was a pledge.

The cathedral will accommodate close to 20,000 Ghanaians during national programmes such as swearing-in of presidents-elect, state burials and major Christian programmes among others.

At the moment, the National Theatre, which is Ghana's most preferred edifice for use in national activities, can only accommodate 1,400 Ghanaians.

Speaking to Benjamin Akakpo on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 4 March 2020, Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Victor Kusi Boateng said all is set for construction to begin on Thursday.

He said: “We're going to witness the ground breaking, the laying of the foundation stone by his excellency the President of the Republic then officially the building of the national cathedral is about starting and it starts from tomorrow.”

–Classfmonline