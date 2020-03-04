Coronavirus: Don't Shake Hands – Health Minister Advise Ghanaians

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, has urged the public to avoid handshakes as a preventive measure for Covid-19 popularly known as Coronavirus.

He added that so far 40 suspected cases have all proven negative.

Nigeria and Senegal are the only West African nations to confirm a case each of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in Parliament, the Health Minister assured the public that measures are in place to address the coronavirus scourge.

Authorities have confirmed more than 92,000 cases of the virus worldwide of which more than 80,000 are in China. More than 3,000 people have died globally, the vast majority in China.

New infections and deaths have been declining in recent weeks in China due to draconian quarantine measures. The country on Wednesday reported 38 more deaths but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day.

The worst-hit country outside China remains South Korea which on Wednesday reported 516 new confirmed infections, bringing the total to 5,328. The country's death toll stands at 33.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo's expected visit to the European Parliament has been postponed, Ghana Embassy in Brussels has communicated.

In an official statement from the Embassy copied to the ECOWAS and UEMOA representation, it indicated the postponement has become necessary to allow the European Parliament put down precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Mr Akufo-Addo was to participate in the ECR-Africa summit scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the EU Parliament.

–Starrfm.com.gh