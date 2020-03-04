Top Ghanaian Pilot Counsels Youth To Direct Their Energy Into Useful Ventures

Listen to article

Ghanaian pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo has admonished the youth to seize the opportunity to live their dreams by directing their energies into useful ventures.

According to Captain Quainoo, being optimistic and putting effort into working hard can lead one to achieve greater heights.

“I have always wanted to become a pilot since I was a child. Unfortunately, the journey became murkier along the line. From a very poor background, it was not easy for me at all, but with perseverance and good faith, I never gave up my dreams,” he added.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Peace FM’s Emmanuel Bekoe at the Headquarters of Emirates in Dubai, Captain Quainoo said it was quite worrying to see a section of the youth give up their dreams easily when they were faced with complex challenges. “Whenever you quit, you have less knowledge of what you could achieve,” he said.

Touching on the much talked about Dubai Expo 2020 that seeks to connect 193 countries in Dubai, Captain Quainoo mentioned that it was a rare opportunity for him to fly participants and visitors to Dubai.

‘The advantages and opportunities of Dubai Expo 2020 are huge and I am looking forward to discharging my duties creditably. Fortunately, here at Emirates, the work gets easier as a result of our hardworking team,” he concluded.

Captain Quainoo rose to prominence when he became the first Ghanaian to fly the world’s largest passenger aircraft, Emirates Airbus A380 to Ghana.

—Daily Guide