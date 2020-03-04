Interfaith Alliance Launches Ethics Against Vigilantism

The Forum for Actions on Inclusion, Transparency and Harmony (FAITH) in Ghana Alliance has introduced a framework called “ETHICS against vigilantism” which is aimed at educating and transforming ex-vigilantes and linking them to cash for work project.

The project dubbed, “Educating, Training and Healing Individuals, Community and Society (ETHICS),” is geared towards the total eradication of vigilantism in Ghanaian politics, while safeguarding our political environment.

FAITH platform is made up of various religious groups and faith based organizations such as the Office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI), the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission (AMM), the Marshallan Relief and Development Services (MAREDAS), the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Ghana (FOMWAG) and the Christian Mothers Association (CMA).

At the official launch of the ETHICS against vigilantism project in Accra, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyau Shaibu said Vigilantism was something that we must fight with all our might and ensure that young people in this country were treated with respect.

He said the youth must not be reduced from the top of their humanity to become tools for visiting violence against political opponent and this menace was something all must take seriously.

Speaking with ardor, he revealed that “We as religious people, also want to partner with all civil society organizations who share those common believes and values particularly in matters that has to do with the promotion of peace in the country to curb this menace of vigilantism from our system.

“We Christians and Muslims in this country, by our sacred text, are encouraged to care for the flock that we lead to guarantee their physical and spiritual peace and security.”

Adding his voice, the Executive Secretary of Caritas Ghana and Coordinator of FAITH in Ghana Alliance, Smuel Zan Akologo, said as faith base organizations, they thought the way young people were being used by some political parties and individual politicians was quite disgraceful and demeaning.

“We will intervene on the side of our youth by educating, training and healing them against these undignified practices and abuses.

Adding, he said, “We will also safeguard our political environment so that women and vulnerable persons can feel safe to participate in the electoral processes by turning out to cast their legitimate vote.”

The Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh, in an address said mistrust of state institutions like the police and the Electoral Commission as well as unemployment of the youth were some of the causes of vigilantism.

Head of programmes, Caritas Ghana, David Issaka, said FAITH would organize a dialogue session between political parties and religious leaders on vigilantism and they would support ex-vigilante members, educate them and take them through psychological counsel before liking them to an e-waste environmental project that would fetch them money.

Present for the launch included Hajia Ayishetu Abdul – Kadiri, chairperson FIATH in Ghana Alliance, Lucile Anan, Regional Director of NCCE, representatives of the various faith based organizations and others.

—Daily Guide