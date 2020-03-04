Newmont’s Samuel Osei Named Ghana’s PR Discovery Of The Year

For his immense contribution towards Public Relations and Communications in the mining industry, Samuel Osei, a Communications Specialist at the Africa Regional Office of Newmont has been adjudged Ghana’s PR Discovery of the year.

He received the award at the Institute of Public Relations’ 8th National PR and Communications and Excellence Awards at the Labadi Beach Hotel over the weekend.

The ‘PR Discovery of the Year’ is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the corporate communications function of an organization and the country as a whole.

Mr. Samuel Osei who currently serves as Acting Manager, Communications and External Relations at the company’s Ahafo operations, is responsible for developing and managing strategic communications programmes that enhance the company’s reputation, brand, and image.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Osei said “I am humbled to receive this award from our professional body and to be recognized by colleagues in our industry. I’m grateful to my bosses and colleagues at Newmont for the opportunity to learn and develop. This award is reflective of the hard work and dedication of the Newmont Ghana comms team and I am proud to be a member.”

In 2018, Samuel Osei received an award from the then global CEO of Newmont, Gary Goldberg, for his efforts at promoting the culture of inclusion and diversity in the company, and for supporting the career development of Newmont’s women.

Prior to joining Newmont Ghana, Samuel worked with Accra based Citi FM as a Broadcast Journalist and occupied key roles, including Online Editor and Head of Research and Features.

He is a member of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK.