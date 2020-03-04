Kete Krachi Timber Recovery Names Vessel After Kaledzi

The Kete Krachi Timber Recovery (KKTR) Limited — operators of the Volta Lake Timber concession for the salvage of timber from under the Lake Volta — has named its new Fishing Trawler after Mr. Vincent Kwamitse Kaledzi, Chief Executive Officer of Star Oil Ghana.

At a ceremony at Sedorm-Yiti, near Akosombo in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region over the weekend, Francis Mawuena Kalitsi, Chairman of KKTR, said the naming of the trawler after Mr. Kaledzi was “a testament to the contribution and crucial role played by Mr. Kaledzi in the operations and the very existence of KKTR.”

He said the professional and fatherly advice offered the company in its formative years, when Mr. Kaledzi was the then President of the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council (NICFC), had been the guiding post for the current state of KKTR.

In response, Mr. Kaledzi, winner of the 2nd national best farmer award in 2003, said the major ingredients for the success of any enterprise are transparency, honesty, fairness and integrity, adding that those were qualities the management of KKTR had maintained so far.

He said the Volta Lake provides livelihood for 1,600 communities in 32 districts in eight regions and is, therefore, important that any activity on the lake must take cognizance of the interest of the people as KKTR continues to do.

Elkin Pianin, Chief Executive of KKTR, said the new vessel added to the fleet of vessels of the company on the lake and marked an important evolution of its operations in addition to its relationship with the fishing communities and other stakeholders.

Mr. Jacob Ageke Tetteh, President of the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council, was of the hope that the company would continue to live in harmony and co-operation with members of the council for the benefit of both parties.

