GTA Shuts Down Mukyia Delight Over Regulatory Breaches

Popular Eatery in Patase in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, Mukyia Delight has been abruptly shut down by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

In the frontage of the restaurant, a post of the Ghana Tourism Authority reads, “The public is hereby informed that this facility has been closed down for failing to meet the requirements provided under Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2238 AND 2239 for Accommodation, FOOD, Beverages, and Entertainment Enterprises.

Checks with the Ghana Tourism Authority revealed that though the company has registered as a corporate entity in the hospitality industry, it does not have the requisite subsequent documents that give it the green light to operate.

The authority has however assured it will be ready to offer assistance to regularize the operations of Mukyia Delight if it meets all the suitability protocols and is inspected and certified as such.