Anas Number 12 Exposé: Nyantakyi Granted ¢1million Bail

An Accra High Court has granted bail of GHC 1 million to the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi following secret investigations by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwesi Nyantakyi and former Northern Regional FA Chairman, Abdulai Alhassan who made a court appearance for the first time were charged and granted bail.

Both have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely, fraud, fraud by agent and corruption by a public official.

They both pleaded guilty and were granted bail.

More Coming Up...