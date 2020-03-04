LEKMA Hospital Gets Support From AWOPEDEC

The African Women for Peace and Development Centre (AWOPEDEC), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), that seeks the welfare of women and children, has donated a set of items to the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie Tsui Bleoo in Accra.

The items, made up of a 43-inch television set, a baby weighing scale, diapers, bed sheets, and drinks, were part of AWOPEDC's contributions towards quality healthcare delivery at the hospital.

According to Madam Edwina Ayorkor Okuadjo, Head of AWOPEDEC, she was touched by the plight of women in labour during one of her visits to the hospital.

“I, therefore, decided to rally the members of the Organization to make this presentation to the Maternity ward of the Hospital as part of our contribution towards quality healthcare delivery in Ghana,” she disclosed.

She said the Organization would continue to offer its support to the socially marginalized, especially women and children.

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) of LEKMA Hospital, Madam Stella N. Siriboe, expressed the hospital’s appreciation to AWOPEDEC, promising that the items would be put to good use.

She appealed for more support from the general public to ease the burden on the hospital.

AWOPEDEC had some time ago undertaken the renovation of the bathhouse for the Burns Unit after Madam Okuadjo had been admitted there when she suffered some burns.

The Organization also feted widows in the Teshie Tsui Bleoo area during the last Christmas festivities, among other benevolent acts.