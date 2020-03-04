Increase Budgetary Allocation To Improve And Expand One Village, One Dam Programme In Bongo District

Listen to article

Farming communities who are also beneficiaries of government’s flagship programme dubbed, One Village, One Dam (1V, 1D) have called on government to increase budgetary allocation beyond the current figure of Ghc250, 000.00 to improve and expand the dams with irrigational facilities to effectively enhance dry season farming for increased agricultural productivity to eradicate poverty and hunger in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The communities are also demanding of the government to, in line with the bottom-up approach to development, effectively engage and consult them for their inputs and views for the purpose of ensuring that the improved and expanded dams meet their development priorities, needs and aspirations. To ensure improved quality of the dams for sustainable agricultural activities for improved livelihoods, beneficiary communities want government to engage the Irrigation Development Authority (IDA) which has high level of technical capacity to design standards for irrigation infrastructure.

The communities made the call during a District level Stakeholders Engagement Forum on One Village, One Dam Programme organized by the Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy (NORPRA) in Bongo to demand accountability of duty bearers on the quality of dams constructed in the communities..

In a brief presentation, the Executive Director of NORPRA, Mr. Bismark Adongo Ayorogo pointed out that research in Ghana has shown that public investment in agriculture has the highest returns as every one marginal cedi invested in agriculture has GH¢16.8 returns which is more than GH¢8.8 for feeder roads and GH¢1.3 for health.

He stated further that the five regions in Northern Ghana have 8 million hectares of agricultural land with suitable soils for wide range of crops left unused or underutilized and only 15.6% of arable land is cultivated. Stating factors that account for most agricultural lands left unused or underutilized, he said northern Ghana experiences a very long dry season with limited irrigational infrastructure which unfortunately operates 1/3 of its capacity and irrigates only 1% all arable land in northern Ghana.

In the light of the above reasons coupled with the fact that Bongo in particular and northern Ghana as a whole respectively have 95.7% and 75% of their population engaged in agriculture, NORPRA said prioritizing the building of irrigational infrastructure in northern Ghana is key to accelerating agricultural-led transformation of northern Ghana for eradication of poverty and hunger to achieve the sustainable development goals in good time. To this end, NORPRA , while commending the government for the One Village, One Dam Policy, also urged government to demonstrate more responsiveness and accountability by considering the concerns and development priorities of beneficiary communities for improved quality of the One Village, One Dam Policy.

The District Chief Executive of the Bongo District Assembly, Hon. Peter Ayimbisa who addressed the forum and also responded to the concerns raised by participants stated that Nana-Addo led administration is a listening government and would consider the concerns and views of participants to improve the quality of One Village, One Dam programme to improve the lives of the people through increased investment in agriculture.

In a statement, the District Director of Agriculture in the Bongo district called on the youth of the district to embrace the One Village, One Dam programme to better their lives through livestock and vegetable farming which is in high demand in the dry season.

The paramount chief of the Bongo traditional area, Naba Alemiyarum Baba Salifu, who chaired the forum advised owners of livestock in the district not to allow their animals destroy the crops of farmers engaged in dry season farming. He urged the District Assembly to pass a bye-law that criminalizes the deliberate act of allowing livestock on free-range to destroy other farmers’ crops.

Bismark Adongo Ayorogo

(Executive Director)