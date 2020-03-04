CHED Volta Holds Farmers Rally At Nkonya Bumbulla

The Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in the Volta Cocoa Region held farmers rally yesterday, 2nd March 2020 at Nkonya Bumbulla in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

The rally, which was spearheaded by the Jasikan Cocoa District in close collaboration with Hohoe Cocoa District afforded actors in the Cocoa Industry to have face-to-face interactions on pertinent issues such as Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Diseases (CSSVD) operations; fertilizer issues; rehabilitation of cocoa farms; Gender and Women Empowerment in Cocoa; Child Labour in Cocoa; Bush fires and Environmental Sustainability in the Cocoa Industry.

The Chairman of the rally, Mr. Stephen Gyanwodie, who is the District Cocoa Chief Farmer for Nkonya said, “I am happy such a rally is taking place today. I have strong hope concerns of farmers will be addressed by Officers of COCOBOD present here”.

On issues of CSSVD and treatment of old cocoa trees, Mr. Noel Ayibor, the District Cocoa Officer for Jasikan said, farmers whose farms are over 50 years should register with the various Community Extension Agents (CEAs) in their communities to benefit from free treatment, maintenance of treated farms as well as compensation to farmer for two years.

On fertilizer, the DCO stated that the current policy of COCOBOD is to subsidize our fertilizers and supply to farmers for them to pay in tranches. Currently, a bag is GHc 80. But for a farmer to obtain fertilizer on credit, he should belong to a Registered Cooperative under the Department of Cooperative. He said, if that is done, request from such cooperatives will be sent to COCOBOD and the farmers will have the fertilizer supplied to them.

The payment will be 40% payment on Oct/Nov/Dec main harvest, then 20% in July/Aug light harvest and finally 40% in another Oct/Nov/Dec subsequent year.

He said farmer Cooperative will be held liable for the inability of a member to pay for the fertilizer, with chasing the individual farmer. He encouraged every Cocoa Farmer to benefit from fertilizer and many other inputs that COCOBOD will be supplying.

On seedlings for planting, the DCO added that COCOBOD has nursed some seedlings and will be distributed to farmers free of charge, and farmers who want seedlings should register with the CEAs in their respective communities.

He said farmers should come together to “dig wells to serve as a source of irrigation for the young seedlings that will be supplied. Enough shade trees (glyricidia and plantain as temporal shade) and other desirable economic trees were also recommended.

The issues of Gender and Women Empowerment in Cocoa was deliberated in detail. Women are traditionally responsible for the nutrition needs of rural families, and women and their children suffer most when the husband passes on. As such, husbands were advised to carve a portion of their farms for their wives to ensure that, in an unfortunate situation when the man passes on, the woman can have a means to feed herself and the children left behind by the man. Traditional authorities (Chiefs) were also advised to make amendments in their customs and allow women to acquire lands easily for cocoa farming.

Mr. James Azamela also presented on worst forms of Child Labour in Cocoa. He advised that, using children: as fulltime workers on the farm and not attending school or any vocational training; climbing and working on trees higher that 9ft (ie cutting mistletoe/ pruning with cutlass); child withdrawn from school during peak cocoa season to do farm work; children going to or returning from farm before 6:00 am and after 6:00 pm; children working with motorized mist blower and chain saw; carrying heavy loads beyond child's age and size, breaking cocoa pods with cutlass, working with agrochemicals and the likes.

He however stated, there are permissible work, but the underlined word is, “will this work being assigned to the child serve his/her future? Will it be in the interest of the Child's welfare? He added that worst forms of Child Labour in Cocoa is a worry because it leads to high illiteracy rates, low productivity and above all poverty in Cocoa Communities hence must be prevented.

On issues of rampant bush fires engulfing most Cocoa Farms in the Region, School Children from EP JHS, Nkonya Bumbulla performed a on causes and prevention of bush fires. Among other things the children recommended the creation and extension of fire belts around cocoa farms, formation of volunteer fire fighters in all cocoa communities and enacting of stiffer punitive measures to curb indiscriminaate setting up of fires during dry season most especially.

The issue of Environmentally Friendly Cocoa was discussed in details with the farmers. It was stated that, COCOBOD has banned the use of weedicides in Cocoa Farming, due to its effects on soil micro-organisms as well as residual chemical (24D ) left in Cocoa beans, as discovered in Oct, 2019 by Japan on Ghana's cocoa beans. The DCO said, Cocoa is a forest crop and encouraged farmers to plant both temporal shade (glyricidia 6mx6m) as well as permanent shade (Ofram), 10-18 per hectare farm.

The Technical Officer for Nkonya, Mr. Francis Eshun, after the main forum, met with the farmer leadership from Nkonya Area (Nkonya Tayi, Nkonya Asakyiri, Nkonya Ntumda, Nkonya Ahenkro, Nkonya Ntsumuru and Nkonya Wurupong) and reiterated the need to speed up the formation and registration of more cooperatives, aside the Nkonya Wurupong Yonkudor Cooperative and Marketing Society Limited, to ensure that, they can access inputs directly from COCOBOD as discussed at the rally.

The Rally was attended by over 250 farmers drawn from communities such as Kubease, Kwamekrom, Odormitor, Bowire Abetenase, Nkonya Bumbulla, Nkonya Wurupong, Nkonya Tepo, Nkonya Tayi, Nkonya Ntumda, Nkonya Ahenkro, Nkonya Nstumuru, Nkonya Ahondwo, and Nkonya Asakyiri in the Oti Region of Ghana.

Assembly Members that graced the occasion are Assembly Members for Nkonya Wurupong, Hon. Francis Ampomah, Assembly Members for Kwamekrom, Hon. Michael Anumah, Assembly Members for Kwamekrom Zongo, Hon. Sandah Ibrahim, Assembly Members for Kwamekrom Hon. James Mawuli Peni.

In closing remarks, farmers expressed their delight to COCOBOD for the opportunity offered them and promised to act on the directives and education received. Mr. Stephen Gyanwodie, the Chairman of the occasion stated further that, COCOBOD should keep engaging farmers on laudable programmes such as this to help the Cocoa Industry.